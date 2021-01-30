Eight Capital Boosts Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Price Target to C$10.00

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) stock opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. Mogo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$6.84.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.