Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $55.43 million and $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,230,936,593 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

