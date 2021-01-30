Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.