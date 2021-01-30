Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) stock opened at C$53.47 on Friday. Emera Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$42.12 and a 1 year high of C$60.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.40. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 2.9571974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMA shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.45.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

