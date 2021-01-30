Emma Victoria Kane Purchases 27,551 Shares of (SECN.L) (LON:SECN) Stock

(SECN.L) (LON:SECN) insider Emma Victoria Kane acquired 27,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £13,499.99 ($17,637.82).

Emma Victoria Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, Emma Victoria Kane acquired 20,000 shares of (SECN.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

SECN opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. (SECN.L) (LON:SECN) has a one year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

