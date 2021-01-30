Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,496 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 935,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 755,850 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. 22,571,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,970,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

