Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.05.

Shares of ERF opened at C$3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$881.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.41. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$7.23.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.4911836 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -2.32%.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

