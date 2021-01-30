Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2,243.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,104 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG opened at $98.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

