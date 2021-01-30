EnterCoin (ENTRC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $356.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $153,077.32 and approximately $356.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 106.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00849968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.62 or 0.04222184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018175 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.