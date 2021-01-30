Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.