Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Update

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ETCC remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Environmental Tectonics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.