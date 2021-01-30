Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

