Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. 894,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,621. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $136,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

