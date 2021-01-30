Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Unity Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.