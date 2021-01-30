Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Venator Materials PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $428.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.76 million.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

