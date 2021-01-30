Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $28.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 504.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

