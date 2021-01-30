Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

