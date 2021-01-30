Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 66% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $377,103.12 and $45,234.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 66% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00067489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00872160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.44 or 0.04278540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.