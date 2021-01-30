Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $174.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Shares of ETSY opened at $199.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,741 shares of company stock valued at $29,294,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

