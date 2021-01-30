Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.26 and last traded at $130.74. Approximately 601,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 310,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.30.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at $17,106,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

