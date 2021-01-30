EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE EVTC opened at $34.70 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

