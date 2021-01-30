EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Up 7.2%

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.72. 680,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 424,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

