Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Up 190.1% in January

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 190.1% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolving Systems stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Evolving Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

