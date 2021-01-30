Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 3,193 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,675 shares of company stock worth $12,652,864.

NYSE A opened at $120.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

