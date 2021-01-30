Exane Derivatives Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6,157.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hershey by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hershey by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,119,000 after buying an additional 128,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

