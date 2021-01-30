Exane Derivatives Invests $276,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

