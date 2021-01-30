Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.84. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

