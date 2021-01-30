Exane Derivatives Purchases New Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BRP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

DOOO opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $72.43.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

DOOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

