Exane Derivatives Sells 2,123 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Stryker were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Stryker by 32.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 27.7% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Stryker by 25.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 88,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Stryker by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average of $216.81. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

