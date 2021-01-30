Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) rose 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 2,090,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,274,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Experience Investment by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Experience Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Experience Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 684,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Experience Investment in the third quarter worth $202,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Experience Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.