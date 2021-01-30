Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Down 50.8%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) traded down 50.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $4.70. 84,597,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 54,183,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $389.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

