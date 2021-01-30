Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.03 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.17 EPS.

Shares of EXTR opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $995.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.20.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

