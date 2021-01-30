Fabrinet (FN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.00-1.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.00-$1.07 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fabrinet stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

