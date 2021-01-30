Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.31. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

