Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.14.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

