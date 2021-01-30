Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

