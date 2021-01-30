Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $330.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.31. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.