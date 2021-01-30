Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $355.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

