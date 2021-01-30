Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $355.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.14.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

