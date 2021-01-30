Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

