FantasyGold Hits Market Cap of $94,306.59 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $94,306.59 and $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00131277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00266830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00034517 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.