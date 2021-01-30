Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.15

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 350.8% against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $371.31 million and approximately $216.84 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00067515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.35 or 0.00872125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.09 or 0.04311881 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

