Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Up 251.2% in January

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 251.2% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on FANUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fanuc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 289,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,496. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

