Farmers Trust Co. Has $8.91 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 724,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.