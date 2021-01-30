FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FDM Group stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. FDM Group has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

