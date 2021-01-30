Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,179 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $90,061.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,735.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

