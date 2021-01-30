Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Short Interest Update

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 3,394.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FTRPF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

