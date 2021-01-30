Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price increased by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRRPF. CIBC started coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

