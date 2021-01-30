Filecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161.09 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $22.10 or 0.00064630 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $161.09 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00131365 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00262623 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.22 or 0.91442387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00034776 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 47,149,364 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

Filecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

