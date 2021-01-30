Financial Analysis: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) versus Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.92% 3.54% 0.73% Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.52 billion 1.27 -$32.47 million $2.04 66.33 Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 4.20 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -10.89

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 1 6 0 2.63 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus target price of $143.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.10%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 16, 2020, the company operated 663 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

